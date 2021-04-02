Kansas counties ditching mask rules before lawmakers acted

State health officials announced Friday that a variant first identified in South Africa had been detected in Kansas for the first time. The infected person is from Finney County. The variant is a source of particular concern because of doubts about whether all vaccines currently available are fully effective against it. Another variant first identified in the United Kingdom previously was detected in several Kansas counties.

Republican lawmakers have criticized Kelly throughout the pandemic, suggesting she overreacted by imposing a statewide stay-at-home order for five weeks last spring and closing schools.

Now with case numbers down and more people getting vaccinated, they say it is time to leave the decisions to local officials. According to state data, 29.8% of the state’s 2.9 million residents had received at least one shot as of Friday. The number of cases increased by 501 to 302,873 from Wednesday to Friday, and the number of deaths by 19 to 4,932.

“People in each locality understand their situation more than anybody else in the state,” said House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, of Wichita, in explaining his reason for ditching the order.

Kelly criticized the move as nothing more than a GOP publicity stunt.

“I know that all of us are ready to get back to normal, but wearing a face-covering will help protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our neighbors from the new COVID-19 strains that are wreaking havoc in other states,” she said.

