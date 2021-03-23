Kansas county could end mask rule; schools pushed to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in Kansas' second most populous county are considering dropping a mask mandate, citing changes in laws to manage the coronavirus pandemic and other emergencies awaiting Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's signature.

Sedgwick County commissioners say the bill approved last week in the GOP-controlled Legislature essentially keeps them from restricting businesses for the rest of the pandemic, The Wichita Eagle reports. They cite provisions that could open the county to lawsuits and say they will probably consider rescinding their mask mandate later this week.

Republican lawmakers also are trying to push a handful of the state’s 286 school districts that don’t have in-person classes for most students into fully reopening. The House on Tuesday approved a bill that would require all districts to offer full-time in-person classes to all students by March 31.