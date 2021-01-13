Kansas COVID-19 hospitalizations fall from last month's peak

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Coronavirus hospitalizations have fallen in Kansas from their high last month and staffing is under less strain as the shaky vaccine rollout gains momentum, although overall case numbers remain stubbornly high.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment data shows that 889 adults were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases as of Tuesday, down 30% from a high of 1,282 on Dec. 2. It was the lowest COVID-19 patient count since early November, when the numbers began creeping steadily upward.

Dr. Lee Norman, head of the state health department, said a call he had this week with officials at small, rural hospital was “really encouraging.”

“There's ICU beds available. The majority of ventilators are available, and — very encouraging — the staff are coming back off isolation because of illness or quarantine,” Norman said during a Statehouse news conference. “It's really gratifying to see our health care workers get a little bit of a reprieve right now.”

Staffing also is less of a problem, with 11% of the state's hospitals reporting anticipated staffing shortages this week, down from as many as 45% predicting problems in November and December, according to data from the Kansas Hospital Association.