Kansas debate heats up over nursing homes' visitor rules

The state said its overall positivity rate was 8.1% on Friday, but the figure has been as high as 11.2% this month. The federal government says more than 84% of Kansas nursing home residents have been fully vaccinated, while the rate for staff is 55%.

Homestead Health in Wichita does not limit how many times family members can visit residents each week. But it requires appointments, keeps visits to 45 minutes and allows two adult visitors per resident.

Those policies took effect in March, when about 90% of the residents had been vaccinated. Howarth said most family members didn't want to visit without being vaccinated themselves.

And, she added, "That pandemic train is still coming down the track."

The aging department says it had received 40 calls about homes' visitation rules on a telephone hotline this year through July 13, without any citations. Deputy Secretary Scott Brunner said the agency told homes in December that they must discuss with all residents what they want and what's possible with visitors.

As for getting more aggressive about cracking down on homes that restrict visitors, he said, “We have to weigh more than just one consideration at a time.”