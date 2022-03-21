 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas debates expanding student transfers in public schools

  • Updated
  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators who argue that Kansas parents need more education choices are pushing to allow them to move their children from the public schools they'd normally attend to others outside their local school district's boundaries.

The GOP-controlled state Senate gave first-round approval Monday to a measure that would allow parents of K-12 students to transfer them to any other school districts with enough space to take them. Under the bill, the program would start during the 2023-24 school year.

The measure is partly a response to the closing of school buildings in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and different local school districts' different schedules for returning to in-person classes. But conservatives have pushed for years to help parents move their children out of their local public schools — something critics see as an attempt to avoid adequately funding education.

The Senate planned to take a final vote on the bill Tuesday, and its passage was expected. The Republican-controlled House is considering a similar measure.

People are also reading…

“Every child is different and opportunities are different from district to district,” said Rep. Kristey Williams, chair of a House committee on education spending. “We want to make sure that kids have the best opportunity to succeed.”

The measure is part of package of education legislation touching on issues Republicans see as important to many parents ahead of this year's elections. Lawmakers also are considering banning transgender athletes in girls' and women's sports and giving parents more say over what's taught in the classroom, particularly about racism and its influence on U.S. history.

Senate Education Committee Chair Molly Baumgardner, a Louisburg Republican, said that the “open enrollment” bill would allow parents to transfer their children to a different district if they are getting bullied. Williams said the bill would allow parents to separate children from troublesome friend groups or if their schools are not up to par academically.

School districts would be required to accept applications from nonresident students in November. If the number of applications for a grade level exceeded openings, then the district would be required to select students with a lottery.

Opponents included the State Board of Education. It told legislators that requiring school districts to accept students during a school year would burden districts that have struggled with teacher shortages. The Olathe and Blue Valley school districts in the Kansas City area also said they are not sure they have the capacity to accept nonresident students.

Some Democrats noted that the bill doesn't provide for transporting students, so that wealthier parents are more likely to take advantage.

“This bill creates two tiers,” said Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat. “That’s what creates the system of elites and have-nots.”

Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, a Lenexa Democrat, argued that the measure would encourage Missouri parents to send their children to better schools in Kansas to avoid the cost of private schooling.

“This bill does not benefit students and communities with schools that are least equipped to address their needs," Sykes said.

Andy Tsubasa Field is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

On Twitter, follow John Hanna at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna and Andy Tsubasa Field at https://twitter.com/AndyTsubasaF

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA unveils the SLS-Orion which is set to take astronauts back to the moon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News