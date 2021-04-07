Kansas education funding held up by school 'choice' proposal

It's not clear how many state dollars would go into educational savings accounts under the House's more expansive school choice proposal. Williams believe the parents of about 5,000 of the state's 472,000 K-12 students would take advantage of it — making up to $23.5 million available to their parents for the next school year. But Democrats argue the bill would make the parents of tens of thousands of students eligible — siphoning off potentially hundreds of million of dollars from public schools.

State Rep. Valdenia Winn, of Kansas City, Kansas, the House Democrats' lead negotiator on education issues, said GOP conservatives' plan would "kill public education.”

“Everybody's dancing around the cost — I mean, the serious impact on public education funding,” Winn said.

Kelly has stopped short of saying she would veto a bill containing the House proposal, but said last week that the measure would “cut millions in funding from public schools and harm our students."

“Is it a way of using public funds to fund private education? Well, of course it is,” said Mark Tallman, a lobbyist for the Kansas Association of School Boards. “To me, it really doesn't matter what you call it.”