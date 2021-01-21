Kansas election official loses job for violating policy

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Tabitha Lehman said she is losing her job for violating a policy by remotely accessing the state's voter registration database when working from home while fighting cancer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab informed her earlier this month that when her term as election commissioner expires on July 19, he did not intend to appoint her to another term, Lehman said Wednesday in a news release.

Lehman said she “knowingly chose” to violate Schwab’s policy in order to direct a fair and accurate presidential election, and that violation is the rationale for him not reappointing her, the Wichita Eagle reported.

Schwab instituted a policy in March that restricted remote access.

"Subsequent to this policy, I was diagnosed with an aggressive Lymphoma and initiated chemotherapy," she said. "As a result of that diagnosis and ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, I was under medical advice not to go into the office.”