Kansas expects protests; governor limits Statehouse access

Kelly and the legislative leaders held a private, half-hour virtual security briefing Thursday morning with the Kansas Highway Patrol and the state Adjutant General's Department. Legislators who participated have revealed little about what they heard because it involved security matters.

Lawrence's memo said access to the Statehouse would be limited to “only those having business before the Legislature and the governor's office." People entering the building will be vetted and will need to provide an email indicating they have a meeting or are providing testimony before a legislative committee.

The memo said virtual meetings are “strongly encouraged." The Legislature spent $3 million on technology upgrades in recent weeks to allow live audio and video streaming of meetings and remote participation, though lawmakers have complained that the technology has proven balky at times.

The memo said the Statehouse garage will be closed, allowing access only with a special security pass. People with a pass will be allowed to come into the building through one entrance.

“Law enforcement presence has been and will continue to be increased throughout this time,” the memo said.