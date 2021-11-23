 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas financially protecting workers who refuse COVID shots

  • Updated
  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday brushed aside complaints from fellow Democrats about signing a Republican measure aimed at financially protecting workers who refuse to get COVID-19 vaccines by declaring, “leadership means seeking compromise.”

Kelly acted with unusual speed, signing the bill the afternoon after its passage by the GOP-controlled Legislature just before midnight Monday during a one-day special session. Kansas is making it easy for workers to claim religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine requirements and promising unemployment benefits to people who are fired after refusing the shots.

Most Democratic lawmakers opposed the measure, and Kelly angered some of them with her pledge to sign it in response to federal mandates from President Joe Biden. She signed the bill in private after ignoring questions from reporters during a Tuesday morning holiday event at the governor's official residence.

“I know there are Kansans who believe this legislation goes too far, and there are others who believe this legislation doesn’t go far enough. But I was elected to lead, and leadership means seeking compromise,” Kelly said in a statement. “This bill is the result of compromise in action.”

People are also reading…

Republican lawmakers passed the measure after forcing Kelly to call the Legislature into a special session when it had adjourned in May and wasn’t set to reconvene until January. The votes Monday night were 24-11 in the Senate and 77-34 in the House.

“It is well past the time that we do something,” said Sen. Alicia Straub, an Ellinwood Republican. “The people are begging of us to do something.”

Across the U.S., Republican governors, state attorneys general and lawmakers pursued ways to resist the Biden mandates, and Iowa enacted a law last month extending unemployment benefits to workers who refuse to get vaccinated. Provisions in the Kansas legislation were inspired by measures enacted last week in Florida — with some Republicans even calling it the “DeSantis language,” after Florida's GOP governor.

Kansas is enacting the new law with new COVID-19 cases on the rise. Kansas averaged 1,201 new cases, 26 additional hospitalizations and four additional deaths a day for the seven days ending Monday, according to state health department data. The federal government reported that 54.3% of its population was fully vaccinated, compared with the national figure of 59.2%.

Many Democrats saw the bill as a largely symbolic measure that offers little real protection to workers who want to resist vaccine mandates.

They said federal lawsuits against Biden's mandates will determine whether the requirements stand, and if they do, state laws will be void.

“We’re hoodwinking the public if they think this means anything,” said Sen. Tom Holland, a Baldwin City Democrat.

Some Democrats also were upset that top Republicans told GOP lawmakers ahead of the Legislature’s final votes that Kelly was expected to sign the measure — before Democrats heard from her or her office.

Rep. John Carmichael, a Wichita Democrat, called the bill “a bad bargain,” and Sen. David Haley, a Kansas City Democrat, suggested the measure showed that apparently “people don’t avoid the plague anymore.”

Kelly faces a difficult reelection campaign next year, and her presumed Republican opponent, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, has brought Kansas into three multi-state lawsuits. Schmidt called the measure “a welcome companion to our ongoing legal efforts.”

In explaining Kelly's decision, her statement repeated an argument she made when she first publicly opposed Biden's mandates earlier this month that it's too late in the pandemic for such actions.

Spokesperson Reeves Oyster added: "Gov. Kelly has prioritized the safety of Kansans along with the well-being of our workforce and economy since day one.”

Republican lawmakers also said they were trying to protect the economy by preventing workers from losing their jobs. But Sen. Mike Thompson, a conservative Republican from the Kansas City suburb of Shawnee, called the measure's passage “a victory for liberty.”

Supporters argued that the new Kansas law will stand because it doesn't conflict with Biden’s mandates, which allow for religious exemptions.

But some business owners and the Kansas Chamber were skeptical. They worried that businesses would be caught between conflicting state and federal mandates.

“You’re going to make a wrong decision, no matter what,” said Alan Rupe, a Wichita attorney who represents companies in employment law cases.

The Kansas Chamber argued that neither the state nor the federal government should impose mandates. It also objected to provisions in the bill that impose fines of up to $50,000 per violation when employers don’t grant a religious exemption to workers who ask for them.

———

On Twitter, follow John Hanna at https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

GOP McCarthy's 'angry' rant stalls, does not stop Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Part political performance, part stall tactic, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy unleashed a long, rambling and vitriolic speech overnight, seizing control of the House floor and preempting for a time the vote on President Joe Biden’s big domestic policy bill.

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

Fighting gas prices, US to release 50 million barrels of oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a record 50 million barrels of oil released from America's strategic reserve, aiming to bring down gasoline and other costs, in coordination with other major energy consuming nations including India, the United Kingdom and China.

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

Goal in sight, Democrats confront need to sell agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls show that a strong majority of Democrats — and a majority of the American public — support the broad priorities of the roughly $2 trillion social and environmental spending bill that the House approved Friday. Democratic lawmakers predict that President Joe Biden's bill, once enacted, will be “transformational” for the country.

Denver imposes mask mandate in indoor public places

Denver imposes mask mandate in indoor public places

DENVER (AP) — Denver is joining other nearby counties in imposing a mask mandate in public places, a coordinated move that officials said Tuesday was needed to prevent the region's hospital system from collapsing amid a surge in cases.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fighting gas prices, US to release oil from reserve

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News