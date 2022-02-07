 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas GOP fails to undo veto of remap plan hurting Democrat

  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers in Kansas learned Monday that they didn't have the votes yet to override Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of a GOP redistricting plan that would make it harder for the state's only Democrat in Congress to win reelection.

The GOP-controlled state Senate voted 24-15 to overturn Kelly's action, but Republican leaders needed three more, or 27 in the 40-member chamber, for the necessary two-thirds majority. Four of the chamber's 29 Republicans broke ranks with GOP leaders and joined 10 of the chamber's 11 Democrats in voting no. The absent Democrat also would have voted no.

Senate President Ty Masterson, a Wichita-area Republican and one of the architects of the plan, also voted no, so that under the Legislature's rules he can ask senators to reconsider Tuesday. If GOP leaders fail to muster a two-thirds majority then, or the Senate does not vote Tuesday, the GOP plan will die.

“I can already hear the sounds of bones breaking,” said Democratic state Sen. David Haley, of Kansas City, suggesting the GOP dissenters will face heavy pressure to change their minds.

People are also reading…

The Republican plan would split the state’s portion of the Kansas City area into two congressional districts, costing Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids some of the territory in her 3rd District where she performs best. The map also would move the liberal northeast Kansas community of Lawrence, home to the main University of Kansas campus, from the 2nd District of eastern Kansas into the 1st District of central and western Kansas with conservative communities six or more hours away by car.

The vote Monday was an unexpected setback for Kansas Republicans as the national GOP tries to recapture a U.S. House majority in this year's elections.

States must redraw congressional districts at least once every 10 years to make them as equal as possible in population following shifts in population. If the state doesn't enact new boundaries, federal judges are likely to draw the lines.

After a decade of growth, the state's side of the Kansas City metropolitan area has too many people for an ideal Kansas congressional district with 734,470 residents. Republicans argued that lawmakers shouldn’t divide the faster-growing suburbs south of Kansas City, Kansas, and made I-70 roughly the boundary between the 2nd and 3rd Districts.

Democrats argued that the plan would be unacceptable to the courts because the percentage of Black and Hispanic voters in the 3rd District would drop, lessening their political clout. Masterson countered by noting that the percentage of minority voters in the 2nd District would increase.

“The truth is, it preserves fairness,” Masterson said. He also has argued that that Davids still would be reelected based on 2020 election results.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News