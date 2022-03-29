 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas GOP lawmakers move to prevent local bans on plastic

  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas are trying to prevent cities and counties from banning, limiting or even taxing plastic bags, straws and food containers.

A bill prohibiting such local bans cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday and is headed toward Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's desk.

Kelly hasn’t publicly said what she’ll do with the bill but told reporters Monday, “I am a major local-control advocate.”

Supporters of the measure don't yet have the two-thirds majorities in both chambers necessary to override a veto.

The Senate approved the measure first last month, but its initial version did not explicitly cover plastic straws. The House made sure it did before passing the measure last week, 74-48.

The Senate voted 26-12 on Monday to accept the House's change.

People are also reading…

The measure is backed by groups representing small business owners, restaurant operators and plastic bag manufacturers. Business owners argued that complying with a patchwork of local rules would increase their costs.

Environmentalists see plastic trash as a serious problem worldwide and argued for allowing cities and counties to set their own policies.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country's defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Full scale of deadly pileup in Pennsylvania visible after snow squall passes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News