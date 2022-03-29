Kansas GOP lawmakers move to prevent local bans on plastic

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas are trying to prevent cities and counties from banning, limiting or even taxing plastic bags, straws and food containers.

A bill prohibiting such local bans cleared the GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday and is headed toward Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's desk.

Kelly hasn’t publicly said what she’ll do with the bill but told reporters Monday, “I am a major local-control advocate.”

Supporters of the measure don't yet have the two-thirds majorities in both chambers necessary to override a veto.

The Senate approved the measure first last month, but its initial version did not explicitly cover plastic straws. The House made sure it did before passing the measure last week, 74-48.

The Senate voted 26-12 on Monday to accept the House's change.

The measure is backed by groups representing small business owners, restaurant operators and plastic bag manufacturers. Business owners argued that complying with a patchwork of local rules would increase their costs.

Environmentalists see plastic trash as a serious problem worldwide and argued for allowing cities and counties to set their own policies.

