AP

Kansas governor calls on education commissioner to resign

  • Updated
Kansas Education Commissioner Remark

FILE — Randy Watson, Kansas commissioner of education, speaks at a state board of education meeting on June 6, 2021, in Topeka, Kan. The Kansas' state school board has scheduled a special meeting for Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, to discuss personnel issues after Watson made what one board member called an inappropriate remark during a conference last week.

 Evert Nelson - member, The Topeka Capital-Journal

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday called on Kansas' top public school administrator to resign following reports that he made an inappropriate remark during a recent conference.

Kelly said in a statement about Education Commissioner Randy Watson that the State Board of Education “must take issues of derogatory and discriminatory language seriously.” The 10-member elected board appoints the commissioner to run the State Department of Education.

The state board scheduled a special meeting for Friday, and its agenda says only that it will have a session closed to the public to discuss personnel matters and consult with its attorney.

But board member Ann Mah, a Topeka Democrat, told The Topeka Capital-Journal that Watson made what she called an inappropriate remark during a conference and informed her of it afterward.

Watson did not immediately respond to a request for an interview Thursday morning made through the department.

He became commissioner in November 2014 after serving as superintendent of McPherson’s public schools. As commissioner, Watson has pushed for a redesign of the state’s public schools to place more emphasis on personalized learning and better preparing students for adult work.

Kelly said Watson has had a long career in “advocating for children” but, “There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

