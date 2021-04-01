 Skip to main content
Kansas governor issues new but doomed statewide mask policy
AP

Kansas governor issues new but doomed statewide mask policy

  • Updated
Kansas governor issues new but doomed statewide mask policy

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Republican-controlled Legislature is considering changes in the state's emergency laws and limits on the governor's power during pandemics and other emergencies.

 John Hanna

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday issued an order aimed at encouraging Kansas counties to keep COVID-19 mask mandates, but the policy seemed unlikely to survive the day.

Kelly's order requires people to wear masks in indoor businesses and public spaces and outdoors when they can't socially distance. State law gives counties the final say, but her order means that their elected county commissions must take a specific vote to set less restrictive rules or opt out.

The governor said in a statement that the order would ensure that past efforts to check the virus “will not have been wasted.”

A Kansas law that took effect last week gives eight top legislators the power to revoke an order issued by the governor because of a pandemic or other emergency. Those lawmakers planned to meet Thursday afternoon, and the six Republicans in the group have signaled that they will revoke the mask policy.

Kelly issued a similar mask policy in November, but the new law required the governor to reissue it after Wednesday.

Republicans in both chambers approved resolutions this week directing legislative leaders to rescind a statewide mask policy. GOP lawmakers argue it's unnecessary, given a sharp decline in new COVID-19 cases this winter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

