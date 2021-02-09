Kansas governor offers rival to Republican tax-cutting plan

The GOP plan would allow individuals to itemize on their state returns even if they didn't on their federal returns and allow them to do so even for last year. That's the majority of the relief provided by the bill over three years, but about 45% of the savings for taxpayers would go to businesses.

Kelly's plan is focused solely on individuals and would increase the state's standard income tax deductions for individuals by 35% over two years. She and fellow Democrats argued Tuesday said the governor's plan would not only provide relief to more people but help low-income and working-class families more than the GOP plan.

That part of Kelly's plan could appeal to some Republicans — as something to add to the GOP plan. Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, said increasing the standard deduction “does help people.”

But Republicans have derided the idea of imposing the sales tax on online music, movies and streaming services as a “Netflix” or “Baby Yoda” tax that will hit families stuck at home because of the pandemic. Kelly's plan also would require websites like Amazon, eBay and Etsy to collect the state's tax when they sell other businesses' goods to Kansas residents.