Kansas governor pressured to end extra $300 in jobless aid

Many Republicans argue that the additional benefits discourage people from accepting employment. An analysis by Bank of America economists found that people who had earned $32,000 or less at their previous jobs can receive as much or more income from jobless aid, and some unemployed workers say the extra benefit has allowed them to take more time to look for work and puts pressure on employers to raise wages.

In Kansas, the minimum wage has remained at $7.25 an hour since 2009, or about $15,000 a year full-time.

Other factors also help explain why unemployed workers might be reluctant to take jobs.

Some worry that working in hospitality or other service businesses will expose them to COVID-19, according to government surveys. Many women have had to leave the workforce to care for children still in online school for at least part of the week, though Kansas is requiring all of its public school districts to offer in-person classes for all students.