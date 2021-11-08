Kansas governor proposes ending state sales tax on groceries

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday proposed eliminating Kansas' sales tax on groceries, a move that would save many families hundreds of dollars a year.

The Democratic governor outlined her plan for providing roughly $450 million a year in relief to consumers three days after Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt called on the GOP-controlled Legislature to reduce or eliminate the tax next year. Schmidt hopes to unseat Kelly in the 2022 governor's race.

Their support is likely make reducing or ending the 6.5% state sales tax on groceries a top issue for lawmakers once they reconvene in January. But Republicans have in the past tied modest reductions in the tax to income tax cuts that Kelly has opposed, and she's vetoed the bills.

Kansas is among only 13 states that imposes a state sales tax on groceries —and its 6.5% is the second-highest rate, behind only Mississippi’s 7%, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators. Savings for consumers would be $6.50 for every $100 of groceries they buy.

And Kansas is flush for now. Tax collections from July 1 through Oct. 31 were 18.9% greater than projected for a surplus of $440 million.

Kelly promised during her 2018 campaign for governor to push for cutting the tax.

———

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0