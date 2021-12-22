 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Kansas governor proposes one-time income tax rebates of $250

  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday proposed giving Kansas residents who pay state taxes a one-time rebate of $250.

Kelly outlined the proposal as she heads into a difficult reelection campaign next year. The Republican-controlled Legislature would have to approve the plan, and GOP lawmakers are expected to have proposals for ongoing income tax cuts — instead of one-time rebates. Lawmakers' next annual session convenes Jan. 10.

The governor said such rebates would be possible because the state has been collecting more in tax revenues than expected for months. Fiscal forecasters last month boosted their projections for tax collections for the current budget year that began July 1 by more than $1.3 billion.

Kelly's proposal would provide $250 to individuals and $500 to married couples who file jointly. She said in a statement that the payments would go to 1.2 million filers and cost the state $445 million.

People are also reading…

The governor also has proposed eliminating the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries, something that would save taxpayers roughly $450 million a year. That idea has bipartisan support, with the presumed Republican nominee for governor next year, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, calling for cutting or eliminating the tax as well.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

Manchin not backing Dems' $2T bill, potentially dooming it

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said Sunday he cannot back his party’s signature $2 trillion social and environment bill, dealing a potentially fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s leading domestic initiative heading into an election year when Democrats’ narrow hold on Congress was already in peril.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

What Manchin wanted, rejected and got in Biden's $2T bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — During a private meeting in July, Sen. Joe Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sat down to negotiate what exactly it would take for Democrats to unlock Manchin's vote to start the process of considering President Joe Biden’s massive social and environmental bill.

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. plans $6 mln payment to Taliban for security

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News