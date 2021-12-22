Kansas governor proposes one-time income tax rebates of $250

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday proposed giving Kansas residents who pay state taxes a one-time rebate of $250.

Kelly outlined the proposal as she heads into a difficult reelection campaign next year. The Republican-controlled Legislature would have to approve the plan, and GOP lawmakers are expected to have proposals for ongoing income tax cuts — instead of one-time rebates. Lawmakers' next annual session convenes Jan. 10.

The governor said such rebates would be possible because the state has been collecting more in tax revenues than expected for months. Fiscal forecasters last month boosted their projections for tax collections for the current budget year that began July 1 by more than $1.3 billion.

Kelly's proposal would provide $250 to individuals and $500 to married couples who file jointly. She said in a statement that the payments would go to 1.2 million filers and cost the state $445 million.

The governor also has proposed eliminating the state's 6.5% sales tax on groceries, something that would save taxpayers roughly $450 million a year. That idea has bipartisan support, with the presumed Republican nominee for governor next year, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, calling for cutting or eliminating the tax as well.

