Kansas governor recommends masks for all in K-12 schools

Kansas State University enacted its mandate two days after the University of Kansas said it was recommending that everyone wear masks indoors.

The governor closed all K-12 school buildings for two months early in the pandemic and later attempted to impose a statewide mask mandate. But she said this week during a Statehouse news conference that decisions now about masks will be left to the State Board of Education and local school boards.

Republicans have strongly criticized Kelly over the new mask mandate for state employees.

“Vaccines are widely available for those who want them,” said Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican. “Government needs to stop telling people how to live; rather, it is time for government to trust the people they serve.”

The CDC reported Friday that nearly 55% of the state's 2.9 million residents aren't fully vaccinated, including children under 12, who can't get inoculations. The national figure is just over 50%; it's less than 40% in five New England states.

Delta variant cases are doubling every two weeks in Kansas, with 1,653 confirmed as of Friday, according to state data. Kansas averaged 809 new cases a day for the seven days ending Friday, the highest average since early February.