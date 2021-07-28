Kansas governor requiring masks for state workers, buildings

"Bottom line: no mask mandates, no vaccine mandates, no vaccine passports, no more government control,” Schmidt tweeted.

Kelly is not planning to pursue vaccine passports. She tried last year to impose a statewide mask mandate but told reporters Wednesday that she’s not considering a broader one now. She also said she's not considering declaring a new state of emergency.

Her office plans to issue guidance for schools, but Kelly said decisions about what they do with masks and social distancing will be left to the State Board of Education and local school boards.

She hasn't suggested requiring anyone to get vaccinated but said she supports the right of private employers to do what they think is right for their businesses. That comment came after the Ascension Via Christi health system, which operates hospitals and specialty clinics in Wichita, Manhattan, Pittsburg and Wamego, announced that it will require its its staff to get vaccinated.