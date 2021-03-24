Kansas governor signs rewrite of pandemic management laws

They forced her last year to accept county control over mask mandates and restrictions on businesses and public gatherings to keep a state of emergency in effect. The measure Kelly signed Wednesday takes effect within a week and extends that state of emergency until May 28, instead of expiring March 31— a point she cited in a statement announcing her action.

“This bipartisan compromise will extend the state of disaster emergency that allows us to provide hospitals with PPE, support food banks and pantries, and otherwise respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kelly said.

Kelly added that parts of the measure “could complicate our emergency response efforts," without being more specific in her statement.

The changes apply both to the coronavirus pandemic and to future emergencies. The measure preserves the control granted to counties last year over restrictions, though it prevents appointed local health officers from imposing the rules, leaving decisions to elected county commissioners.

Kelly signed the measure as Kansas faced a glitch in its efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines more broadly. The state health department said problems with production of a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will result in Kansas getting only 16,500 doses next week, instead of the 100,000 initially expected.