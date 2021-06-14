Kansas governor tries to keep COVID state of emergency alive

The governor told legislative leaders that she would keep only two executive orders in place, one mandating that state-licensed nursing homes test their residents and staff regularly for COVID-19, and another granting temporary permission for physicians' assistants, nurses, pharmacists and other medical personnel to give COVID-19 vaccinations. She said extending the state of emergency will help with mobile vaccine clinics, particularly for children aged 12 to 17, and with the distribution of personal protective equipment.

“Without a disaster declaration in place, these priorities and objectives cannot be effectively accomplished,” her letter said.

Kelly asked lawmakers to approve a 30-day extension, through July 15, the maximum allowed at one time by law. Top lawmakers refused late last month to give Kelly the maximum extension and Republicans signaled that they did not plan to grant another one.