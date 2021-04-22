Kansas governor vetoes ban for transgender school athletes

Kansas is among more than 20 states that have considered such a ban this year, pushing back against an executive order from Democratic President Joe Biden aimed at preventing discrimination against transgender students. Idaho enacted such a ban last year, and Republican governors in Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee have signed measures this year.

Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican, has been vocal in supporting legislation in Congress. Supporters of such bans argue that that they ensure fair competition for “biological” girls and women and preserve decades of hard-won opportunities for them, including college athletic scholarships.

Supporters have also accused corporations and sports bodies such as the NCAA of trying to bully state lawmakers into not passing a ban.

“It doesn't exclude opportunities for biological girls and women, while her veto absolutely will,” said Republican state Sen. Renee Erickson, of Wichita, a former college basketball player who was the bill's leading sponsor.

Kelly's veto is likely to be an issue in her race for reelection in 2022. Both of her main GOP rivals, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt and former Gov. Jeff Colyer, said earlier this week that they would have signed the measure.