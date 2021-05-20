Kansas governor vetoes bill on short-term health insurance

Supporters of the bill said short-term plans are mainly for people who are between jobs, employed but trying to find insurance on their own, waiting for an employer’s coverage to start, or retiring before they're eligible for federal Medicare coverage for people 65 or older.

They said companies are up front about what's covered and what's not and are regulated by the state.

“It is a very much a niche product," said Senate Insurance Committee Chair Jeff Longbine, an Emporia Republican. “It really comes down to the consumer being able to choose what they can afford, and if this is what they can afford, it's certainly better than being uninsured.”

State Sen. Beverly Gossage, a Eudora Republican and insurance agent who championed the bill, said Kelly misunderstood the measure and the issues involved. She said the measure improves an existing option for consumers.

She said about 1,800 Kansas residents have short-term plans, and they're in middle-class families that don't qualify for enough of a subsidy to make comprehensive plans in the federal government's online insurance marketplace affordable.

Gossage argued that even people wary of short-term plans should support the measure.