Kansas governor vetoes Republicans’ proposed income tax cuts

“It is disappointing that the governor vetoed this modest yet important relief for our families and businesses, just as they are trying to get back on their feet after a year of economic uncertainty,” Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, said in a statement, referencing the coronavirus pandemic.

Republicans have argued that Kansas is receiving an unanticipated revenue “windfall” because its tax code is tied to the federal tax code and compared it to finding someone's lost wallet full of cash on a sidewalk. They've also argued that Kansas residents should get the fullest possible benefit of national tax policies championed by former President Donald Trump.

But Kelly has repeatedly recalled the persistent budget shortfalls that followed income tax cuts in 2012 and 2013 under then-GOP Gov. Sam Brownback, which made Kansas a still-cited example for other states of how not to do trickle-down economics. Bipartisan legislative majorities repealed most of the Brownback-era tax cuts in 2017, and Kelly won the 2018 governor's race after running against his legacy.

She vetoed two Republican tax-cutting bills in 2019, making similar arguments.