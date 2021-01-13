Kansas governor's budget includes proposals GOP has rejected

Kelly's plan would leave $601 million in cash reserves, plus another $82 million in an emergency budget stabilization fund.

“This fiscally responsible budget protects the critical resources, services, and programs Kansas communities and businesses need to recover and emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever,” Kelly said in a statement after her proposals were released.

But Kansas could have such a financial cushion and finance Kelly's spending proposals because her plan would give the state another 10 years — until 2046 — to close a long-term, $9 billion gap in funding for the state pension system. Kelly's move would free up $159 million during the next budget year by dropping the next annual pension contribution by 24%.

The state in 2012 committed itself to an aggressive plan of rising annual contributions to the pension system to close its long-term funding gap, something squeezing annual state budgets.

But Kelly's plan comes with a long-term cost of $4.6 billion in extra interest payments over 25 years. The state pension system is 70% funded, and some Republican lawmakers want to wait at least a few more years before considering a new, less aggressive schedule of pension contributions.