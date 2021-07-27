Kansas health systems urge return to masks amid COVID surge

“First, we have to ask those who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated," Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas system, said during a daily webcast. “But second, we all need to say to each other, ‘We all need to put our masks back on until we can get you vaccinated.’”

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly said in a statement that her administration is reviewing the new CDC guidance and “we don't intend to stop” following its recommendations. But she also didn't specifically urge people to wear masks indoors, instead calling for more people to get vaccinated.

The University of Kansas system reported that it had 60 people hospitalized Tuesday at its main Kansas City, Kansas, hospital, compared to only two at one point in March. Stormont Vail reported Tuesday that of its 133 positive COVID-19 tests over seven days, all but 17 of them — or 87% — were in unvaccinated people.

“Both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals need to take precautions. It’s time to return to wearing masks, practice social distancing, and avoid crowded places,” Dr. Robert Kenagy, Stormont Vail's president and CEO, said in a statement.