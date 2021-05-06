Kansas House approves medical marijuana; Senate won't follow

The bill would allow patients and caregivers to register to get medical marijuana identification cards for a list of conditions that include cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The measure would have also set up a licensing process for growers and dispensary owners. Medical marijuana could be sold as oils, tinctures, patches or potent edibles, but not in smoking or vaping products.

During Thursday's debate, support came mostly from Democrats and some Republican lawmakers who said many of their constituents support medical marijuana legalization. But some GOP House members expressed concern that passing the bill into law would be the first step to legalizing recreational pot, and a few others adamantly opposed the bill, calling marijuana a dangerous “gateway" drug.

Rep. Pat Proctor, a Leavenworth Republican, said he was concerned that passing the bill into law would set up the infrastructure for recreational marijuana.

“With these dispensaries, all they got to do is, you know, change your name to ‘pot store’ from ‘dispensary’ and they're ready to go," Proctor said.