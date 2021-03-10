 Skip to main content
Kansas House speaker's father sworn in as new state senator
Kansas House speaker's father sworn in as new state senator

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr.'s father is now serving in the Kansas Senate.

Republican Sen. Ron Ryckman Sr. of Meade took his oath of office during the Senate's brief Senate session as family members watched, including the House speaker. The oath was administered by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert.

The elder Ryckman also served in the House from 2011 through 2016, when he decided not to seek reelection. He and his son served together in the House for four years, starting in 2013. The younger Ryckman grew up in western Kansas but is a graduate of MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe and now lives there.

Fellow Republicans in the 38th Senate District picked the elder Ryckman to replace the late Republican Sen. Bud Estes of Dodge City, who died last month.

