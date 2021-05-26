Kansas House weighs in on Gaza war with pro-Israel statement

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Wednesday pushed a resolution through the Kansas House expressing the state's solidarity with Israel and condemning Hamas militants as “terrorists” after an 11-day war this month in the Gaza Strip.

The House voted 83-27 in favor of the resolution, which will be sent to Israeli government representatives in the U.S. It inspired a brief but intense debate, with two of the Legislature's most liberal members arguing that the measure ignored abuses by the Israeli government against Palestinians.

The resolution was the Legislature's last order of business before members adjourned for the year. Republicans in both chambers approved another non-binding resolution calling on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to end extra unemployment benefits in Kansas that were provided under federal coronavirus relief legislation, in the latest attempt by Republicans to ratchet up pressure on her.

The resolution on Israel said Kansas views Israel as “a trusted ally" and “endeavors to work toward peace" while ensuring "security for Israel's people, neighbors and citizens of the world."