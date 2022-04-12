Kansas judge dismisses parts of lawsuit against election law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas judge has dismissed a legal challenge by voting rights advocates to two provisions of a state election law enacted last year.
Four voting rights groups, including the League of Women Voters of Kansas, argued in a lawsuit filed in June that the law will make it more difficult for several groups, including the disabled, senior citizens and minorities to vote.
Shawnee County District Judge Teresa Watson on Monday dismissed the groups' challenges to a provision that restricts people from delivering ballots for other voters, and another provision that requires election officials to match the signature on an advanced ballot to the one on record.
In her ruling, Watson said any restrictions on voting access were outweighed by the state’s interest in preventing voter fraud, The Topeka Capitol-Journal reported.
The voting rights groups are currently appealing an earlier decision by Watson that allowed the state to enforce the law.
In a statement on Tuesday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt praised Watson's ruling and said his office will continue to defend the voting rights law as long as necessary to ensure the state's voting procedures are safe.
