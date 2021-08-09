Kansas lawmaker: Man pretending to be on team visiting homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member said Monday that someone has pretended to campaign for him door-to-door in his Kansas City district, prompting him to file a police report.

Democratic state Rep. Aaron Coleman said he believes the “imposter” wants to force his way into homes or burglarize them later. Coleman said he saw comments Saturday about the man on a private Facebook group for local residents and said people have told him of incidents over the past two weeks. Coleman said the man even has had stolen campaign literature.

Coleman has been campaigning door to door, including Saturday, and said he would be nearby on any street supporters visit. Coleman also said he and his team wear blue campaign shirts, while the alleged impersonator did not.

Coleman provided copies of two home-security system photos of the man and a third showing the man on a scooter. Coleman also provided screenshots of Facebook posts about the man and tweeted about him.

“This poses an extreme danger to members of the public,” Coleman said Monday.