Kansas lawmakers advance judge nominations to full Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly's nominee for a spot on Kansas' second-highest court said Thursday his experience as a public defender would bring real value to an appellate court that is now filled with former civil litigators, former prosecutors and former district judges.

Carl Folsom III, an assistant federal public defender in Topeka, said that although he has handled civil cases at the trial level and on appeal in state and federal courts, his expertise is in criminal law and the constitutional and statutory issues that dominate the docket of the Court of Appeals.

“The court could use someone with this expertise,” Folsom said during his confirmation hearing before the state’s Senate Judiciary Committee, which advanced his nomination to the full Senate without making a recommendation.

Folsom also tried to quell concerns by some that he would be an activist judge by pledging that he would apply the law as written by the Legislature, telling lawmakers that a judge's role is different than the one he now holds as a federal public defender.

“It is not the role of a judge to change the law that is in the statute or that is written in the Constitution," Folsom said. “That power rests solely through the people of Kansas through their elected officials.”