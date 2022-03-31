 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Kansas lawmakers approve their new districts, ed board map

  • Updated
  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers have given final approval to a redistricting measure that's likely to preserve Republican supermajorities in the Legislature while possibly moving the state school board to the right.

The state Senate on Wednesday night approved, 29-11, a single bill containing plans for its members, the House and the State Board of Education, shortly after the House approved it, 83-40. The measure goes next to Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, and Republican leaders appear to have the two-thirds majorities in both chambers to override a veto.

Top Republicans largely drew the new political boundaries, but the lines had bipartisan support in both chambers. Some Democratic senators liked their new districts, and most House members were pleased with theirs.

People are also reading…

The new State Board of Education map drew an unusual amount of attention this year. The board had a rival plan likely to retain its current centrist majority, while Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, hopes to elect more conservatives.

Kelly hasn't weighed in publicly on the state school board map, but she said in an interview earlier this week that the House and Senate maps seemed “as fair to the incumbents as the numbers would allow.”

“I actually think they did a pretty good job on that,” she said.

The Kansas Constitution requires the Legislature to redraw districts once every decade to make them as equal in population as possible after population shifts. Southeast, central and parts of western Kansas lost population over the last 10 years, while the Wichita area and northeast Kansas saw gains.

If Kelly signs the measure, the Kansas Supreme Court automatically will review the maps.

Republicans expect the new maps to allow them to keep roughly the same majorities of 29-11 in the Senate and 86-39 in the House.

While the State Board of Education has a 6-4 Republican majority, it's controlled by Democrats and GOP moderates.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state's attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week, wrapping up a monthslong investigation that has splintered the state's Republicans.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine: Russian disinformation kicks into high gear

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News