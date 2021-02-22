Kansas lawmakers hope for number on unemployment fraud cost

However, she declined to give an estimate for how much the state has paid out in fraudulent claims, even as she dismissed figures from legislators as high as $700 million.

“I'm doing everything in my power to fix things now,” Kelly said. “We cannot lose sight of what happens when we do not maintain and modernize our infrastructure.”

The Legislature's nonpartisan auditing division plans on Wednesday to release the first of two reports on the problems at the Department of Labor, focusing on the types of fraud it has encountered. The second report is due in June.

“We have not been to get really good estimates from the Department of Labor,” said Republican Rep. Kristey Williams, of August, the chair of the legislative committee that oversees the auditors' work. “This is going to give us a good baseline to work from.”

Republican legislators have been at odds with Kelly for months over the state's response to the pandemic since COVID-19 reached Kansas in early March 2020. Kelly last week attributed GOP lawmakers' intensifying criticism of the Department of Labor to an effort to “just laying the groundwork” to try to prevent her reelection in 2022.