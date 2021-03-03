 Skip to main content
Kansas lawmakers look to help cities with huge energy costs
AP

Kansas lawmakers look to help cities with huge energy costs

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators moved quickly Wednesday to create a low-interest loan program for cities to help them cover a spike in costs associated with providing heat and electricity to residents during last month's intense cold snap.

A state House committee approved a bill that would allow the state to loan out $100 million of its idle funds immediately to cities that have community-owned electric and natural gas utilities.

Sub-zero temperatures led to a big spike in demand for natural gas, and other problems, such as freezing equipment, made gas hard to obtain, causing prices to jump. That left dozens of cities in Kansas with big energy bills that are coming due, and advocates of the bill said some could face bankruptcy without help.

The measure had bipartisan support in the Republican-controlled Legislature, and GOP leaders hoped to push the bill through both chambers Wednesday. Lawmakers see the measure as a first step toward dealing with tens of millions of dollars in extra energy costs faced by cities, businesses and residential customers.

Supporters of the bill said cities-operated utilities saw gas prices during the cold snap as much as 200 times higher than what they normally pay.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

