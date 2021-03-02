Kansas lawmakers look to protect businesses, debate vaccines

Kelly and state Department of Health and Environment officials contend that reporting issues have led the number of doses administered to be underreported and the department is working to fix that problem. Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, said the distribution had been a “colossal disaster” but lawmakers are getting fewer complaints now.

"You can only go up from the bottom," he said. "I think things are at least trending in the right direction, but I would still contend that's the only direction it could go," he said.

Legislators last year enacted a law to protect health care providers from being sued over medical decisions they made during the pandemic. They also protected adult care homes that followed state rules and public health directives and manufacturers that provided personal protective or medical equipment.

But the general protection from lawsuits for stores, restaurants, bars and other businesses is due to expire March 31. Supporters of the Senate Judiciary Committee's bill said extending the protection another year will give lawmakers time to see how many cases arise.

Eric Stafford, a lobbyist for the influential Kansas Chamber of Commerce, said the group hasn't heard of any cases, but, “If COVID never goes away, we would prefer that the liability protection never goes away.”