Kansas lawmakers open session clouded by COVID, DC violence

This year's 90-day session will be marked by COVID-19 precautions. About half of the House's 165 members will be seated in its galleries to allow for social distancing, while senators will take over space on the floor of their chamber normally reserved for visitors and reporters.

The Legislature spent $3 million to upgrade its technology for live video and audio streaming of its meetings and so that people could participate remotely.

“We have an added duty this session, a duty to keep each other safe,” Ryckman told his colleagues.

In the Senate, most GOP members were seen without masks throughout the chamber's session. Democratic senators wore masks throughout.

Masterson didn't wear a mask during the session, nor did his family seated at the front of the chamber. As a family, he said later, they didn't need to be socially distanced from each other under federal health guidelines, and he remained 6 feet from others.

The new Senate president had COVID-19 in the fall, one of at least seven lawmakers who were infected, also including Ryckman.