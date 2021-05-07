Kansas lawmakers pass funding hike, school 'choice' proposal

Masterson and House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., an Olathe Republican, bargained with Kelly on Thursday as three senators and three House members drafted the final version of the education bill.

The bill had strong support among Democrats because it contained education groups' top priority, the K-12 funding increase.

“We're happy tonight,” said Rep. Valdenia Winn, a Kansas City Democrat, who has frequently criticized Republicans' work on education issues.

The bill included Kelly's proposal for an increase in state aid to local schools of $263 million, in line with a law enacted in 2019 to resolve a 2010 lawsuit against the state filed by four school districts. That lawsuit remains before the Kansas Supreme Court, and Democrats believe failing to provide as much money as Kelly recommended will prompt the justices to intervene.

“Obviously, we don't want to get full funding with a lot of other unacceptable things, but this plan is a pretty substantial compromise," said Mark Tallman, a lobbyist for the Kansas Association of School Boards.