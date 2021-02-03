Kansas lawmakers push civics test for high school graduation

Rep. Steve Huebert, a Valley Center Republican and the bill’s chief proponent, told the Associated Press that the proposed exam would include the same 128 questions in the U.S. citizenship test — one of the final steps for immigrants to obtain U.S. citizenship. He said he also plans for the test to be multiple choice and to require high school students to score at least 60% to get a diploma.

The citizenship test includes questions that require students to name three branches of government, what the U.S. Constitution does and how many U.S. senators there are. Other exam questions require test takers to identify the country’s economic system as capitalism, or a free market system, and the “United States” or “the flag” as what Americans show loyalty to when they say the pledge of allegiance.

Andy Tsubasa Field is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

