 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas lawmakers topple governor's newly issued mask order
0 comments
AP

Kansas lawmakers topple governor's newly issued mask order

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kansas lawmakers topple governor's newly issued mask order

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions about the COVID-19 pandemic during a news conference, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The Republican-controlled Legislature is considering changes in the state's emergency laws and limits on the governor's power during pandemics and other emergencies.

 John Hanna

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Top Kansas legislators on Thursday revoked an order aimed at encouraging counties to keep mask mandates amid the coronavirus pandemic, just hours after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly issued it.

Kelly's order required people to wear masks indoors at businesses and public spaces and outdoors when they can't socially distance. State law gives counties the final say, but her order meant that elected county commissions had to vote to set less restrictive rules or opt out.

The governor said in a statement that the order would ensure that past efforts to check the virus “will not have been wasted.”

The order was similar to a mask policy she issued in November. She was required to reissue it under a new Kansas law that also gives eight top legislators the power to revoke an order issued by the governor because of a pandemic or other emergency. And they immediately did so.

Their vote came after Republicans in both chambers approved resolutions this week directing legislative leaders to rescind any statewide mask policy.

Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, of Ottawa, said the earlier order was issued as case numbers soared and things have changed drastically since.

“Thankfully they have come down, and we just want to encourage people to be safe and practice infection control. But the numbers don’t support a statewide mandate at this time,” he said.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, said counties can still pass and enforce their own rules.

“I would like to remind everyone that this is simply a revocation of a statewide mandate,” he said. “It does not prevent anyone from wearing a mask. The local controls are all still in place.”

But the two Democrats in the group — Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, of Lenexa, and House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, of Wichita — voted against overturning Kelly’s order, saying it sent a stronger message than any individual county orders.

“It just sends a better message and it is protecting the economy and it is boosting consumer confidence instead of just those counties because it is a broader," Skyes said.

Sawyer said most residents still aren’t fully vaccinated and that virus numbers are creeping up in some areas of the country as variants spread.

“We don’t want to declare victory too soon," he said. "If people quit being careful then cases are going to go up and more people are going to get sick and unfortunately some of them are going to die.”

———

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News