Kansas lawmakers topple governor's newly issued mask order

Speaker Pro Tem Blaine Finch, of Ottawa, said the earlier order was issued as case numbers soared and things have changed drastically since.

“Thankfully they have come down, and we just want to encourage people to be safe and practice infection control. But the numbers don’t support a statewide mandate at this time,” he said.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, said counties can still pass and enforce their own rules.

“I would like to remind everyone that this is simply a revocation of a statewide mandate,” he said. “It does not prevent anyone from wearing a mask. The local controls are all still in place.”

But the two Democrats in the group — Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, of Lenexa, and House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer, of Wichita — voted against overturning Kelly’s order, saying it sent a stronger message than any individual county orders.

“It just sends a better message and it is protecting the economy and it is boosting consumer confidence instead of just those counties because it is a broader," Skyes said.

Sawyer said most residents still aren’t fully vaccinated and that virus numbers are creeping up in some areas of the country as variants spread.