Kansas legalizes betting on sports; start date uncertain

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Thursday signed legislation that legalizes betting in Kansas on sports events, though state officials and others said it's not clear yet how soon the wagering could begin.
The bill signed by Kelly dedicates most of the the state's share of revenues from the new gambling to efforts to lure the Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri to the Kansas side of the metropolitan area. The measure creates a fund for attracting professional sports teams to the state, but lawmakers have said the primary challenge is the Kansas City, Missouri-based professional football franchise. The funds available would be perhaps $5 million a year.
The new law will allow people in the state to use cellphone or computer apps to bet on sporting events and to place bets at state-owned casinos or up to 50 other locations chosen by each casino.
Penn National Gaming, which operates the state-owned Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, plans to build a retail sportsbook in the Kansas City-area casino. The Pennsylvania-based company also aims to launch mobile sports betting for people in Kansas. Spokesman Jeff Morris said that he hopes that people in Kansas would be able to begin legally betting by the National Football League season.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.