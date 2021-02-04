Kansas measure would criminalize care for transgender youth

The House health committee probably will not have a hearing for the measure because it has too much other work, such as proposals for modernizing the state's mental health system, said Chair Brenda Landwehr, a Wichita Republican.

The bill would apply not only to performing surgery on transgender minors but also to other treatments, such as prescribing drugs to block the onset of puberty to prepare a child for transitioning. Under the measure, doctors could be sentenced to up to eight months in prison for “unlawful gender reassignment service" and lose their medical licenses for unprofessional conduct.

One of the Kansas measure's sponsors, rural northeast Kansas Republican Rep. Randy Garber, said it is designed to protect minors when they are “too young to be making those decisions.”

Asked about LGBTQ advocates' statements that transgender people often know from a young age that their identities don't match the gender assigned to them at birth, Garber said: “They probably know they want to get drunk, too, but we don't let them drink alcohol, do we? Or smoke, or whatever.”