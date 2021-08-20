 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas: More people seek jobs as unemployment rises to 3.8%
0 Comments
AP

Kansas: More people seek jobs as unemployment rises to 3.8%

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' unemployment rate rose slightly in July to 3.8%, and state labor officials said that the increase was tied to more people seeking work.

The state Department of Labor reported Friday that Kansas had about 5,900 more people working in private-sector, nonfarm jobs in July than in June. It was the second consecutive month that unemployment rose; the seasonally adjusted rate was 3.7% in June and 3.5% in May.

The labor force grew by about 2,400 people in July from June, while an additional 1,700 were unable to find jobs. About 1.51 million people were in the labor force in July, and almost 58,000 were unemployed.

State Labor Secretary Amber Shultz, said the numbers show "more Kansans are entering the labor market and actively looking for work.”

Unemployment in Kansas peaked at 12.6% in April 2020 with a statewide stay-at-home order in effect to check COVID-19's spread.

The department reminded Kansas residents that week that additional unemployment benefits provided by federal coronavirus relief laws will end Sept. 4.

Republican legislators and business leaders had pushed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly to end the extra benefits earlier, arguing that they discouraged people from seeking work. She said other factors were more to blame, such as a lack of child care.

———

Follow John Hanna on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City Schools' virtual VIBE Academy gears up for its first year

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation
National Politics

Misread warnings helped lead to chaotic Afghan evacuation

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The warnings were clear: The Afghan government would likely fall once U.S. troops pulled out. But intelligence agencies and ultimately President Joe Biden missed how quickly it would happen, losing weeks that could have been used for evacuations and spurring a foreign policy crisis.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News