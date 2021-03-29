Kansas mulls paying businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions

Ryan Kriegshauser, an attorney for the fitness studio's owner, said the total that would be set aside still is “a moving target,” but could reach $540 million.

“The general public relied on these businesses to shut down at a specific impact to them, at their expense, and so the general public should compensate them for it,” Kriegshauser told the committee last week.

The Republican-controlled Legislature's discussions about compensating businesses comes after a sharp drop in COVID-19 cases at the start of spring. Kansas averaged 248 new confirmed and probable cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, according to state health department data, comparable to numbers in late June 2020.

The state added only 429 cases since Friday to its total for the pandemic, bringing the number to 301,862. It also reported 11 additional deaths to bring the total to 4,902.

And in Shawnee County, home to Topeka, county commissioners voted Monday to let any business, church or individual opt out of the county's mask mandate, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported. Sedgwick County, home to the state's largest city of Wichita, ended its mask mandate last week.