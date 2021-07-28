Kansas officials reconsider mask guidelines amid COVID surge

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A central Kansas school district is requiring masks to be worn in its buildings, and public health officials in two of the state's most populous counties are recommending that even vaccinated residents wear masks in at least some indoor public spaces.

The developments in the Salina school district and Shawnee and Douglas counties in northeastern Kansas came quickly after a surge in new COVID-19 cases tied to the faster-spreading delta variant led the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its guidance on masks. The CDC now recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in places where the coronavirus is surging, and under its guidelines, those recommendations would apply to 84 of the state's 105 counties.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference at the Statehouse to discuss the new CDC guidance. Her office declined to discuss the details beforehand, but she has so far urged more Kansans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 rather than explicitly calling for returning to wearing masks.