Kansas pandemic response panel approves extra nurses’ pay

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hospitals will receive $50 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for extra pay for nurses to keep them on the job but will be required to report monthly on how many nurses they’ve lost and why under a plan a state task force approved Friday.

Kansas law required a bipartisan pandemic response task force to spell out how the $50 million would be spent, and the task force added the reporting requirement.

The task force’s meeting came a day after President Joe Biden imposed new vaccine requirements for as many as 100 million Americans. Republican officials in Kansas and across the nation strongly criticized Biden’s mandate.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican and a task force member, proposed the reporting on nurses who've been terminated. He called Biden's new federal vaccine requirements “dictatorial edicts.”

“We've had frontline workers — I mean, you can call them heroes — on the front lines for the last year and a half,” Masterson said.