Kansas patrol: Basic report not ready on GOP leader's arrest

Ganieany told The AP in an email that the videos are investigative records and the patrol is not required to disclose them. He said the public portion of the arrest report would be available “on or before” March 26.

The judge who released Suellentrop from jail was not specific about what evidence she lacked to support his arrest. While Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly declined to comment about Suellentrop, she described his first court hearing as “pretty typical” and said people are released “if the paperwork is not simply completed.”

“If you look at the timeframe, I don't think there was enough time to get all of it taken care of,” Kelly told reporters after touring an east Topeka childcare center. The patrol reports to her.

Suellentrop was at the Statehouse on Wednesday and attended a meeting of Republican senators to discuss the day's agenda. A GOP staffer handed out a written statement from Suellentrop after the meeting, and Suellentrop did not answer questions as he left.

His statement said most of his duties will be handled by Assistant Majority Leader Larry Alley, a Winfield Republican, and that Suellentrop regretted that “this incident” had caused “a distraction” for colleagues and from the Senate's business.

