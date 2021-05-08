Kansas plan could give $500M in COVID relief to businesses

But House Judiciary Chair Fred Patton, a Topeka Republican, said: “It's going to be good for businesses, to avoid litigation.”

Kelly imposed a stay-at-home order for five weeks last spring and then started a phased reopening of the the economy before Republican lawmakers intervened and gave local officials control over restrictions. Many GOP legislators believe the restrictions on businesses were too onerous and unnecessary.

Democrats suggested that lawmakers weren't doing enough to ensure that businesses receiving compensation used some of the money to help their workers. Others opposed forcing cities and counties to set aside coronavirus relief funds for the compensation and questioned whether the state has the authority to do it.

And some were upset that an appointed, three-member board would review claims — in meetings closed to the public to protect businesses’ financial information.

“Really, this could be back-door deals,” said Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes, a Lenexa Democrat. “I have some serious concerns that we don't have enough transparency.”

While the appointed board would examine claims, its decisions would be reviewed by a joint legislative committee, and legislative leaders would have the final say.