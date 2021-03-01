Kansas ponders open churches, abortion limits in pandemics

Kelly criticized the Senate's bill, saying that it would jeopardize the state's ability to respond quickly and effectively.

“I won’t hesitate to veto any bill that slows or undermines my ability to respond to a crisis and save lives,” she said in a statement.

The final version of the bill is likely to be drafted by negotiators for the House and Senate later this month after their chambers approve their own legislation. Some GOP lawmakers have complained that rank-and-file legislators were largely bystanders for much of the time after COVID-19 first reached the state in March 2020, particularly early on.

“Our voices were silenced," said Rep. Mark Samsel, a Wellsville Republican. “We were told what to do, and we weren't allowed to do anything about it or have a voice at the table for two months that we'll never get back."

The Legislature's debate over emergency management laws comes after weeks of criticism from Republican lawmakers that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines has been too slow. The state health department reported Monday that almost 394,000 people had received at least one of two required doses of vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, or 13.5% of the state's 2.9 million residents.