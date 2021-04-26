 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kansas population grows 3%; state keeps 4 US House seats
0 comments
AP

Kansas population grows 3%; state keeps 4 US House seats

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas saw its population grow 3% from 2010 to 2020 and the state will keep its four U.S. House seats.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported Monday that the state had 2,937,880 residents in its most recent, once-a-decade population count. That was 84,762 more than the 2010 census figure of 2,853,118.

The state's population growth over the decade was less than the national figure of 7.4%.

Even without the loss of a congressional seat, the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature and Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly face a contentious battle next year over adjusting political boundaries.

GOP legislators hope to redraw the 3rd Congressional District in the Kansas City area so that it's easier for Republicans to oust the only Kansas Democrat in Congress, Rep. Sharice Davids.

The 1st District of western and central Kansas is likely to expand. Ninety of the state's 105 counties have been losing population, while northeast Kansas has seen the most robust growth.

Legislative seats also are expected to shift from rural areas to northeast Kansas and perhaps the Wichita area.

More detailed figures will be released later this year showing population by race, Hispanic origin, gender and housing at geographic levels as small as neighborhoods. This redistricting data will be used for redrawing precise congressional and legislative districts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 26

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
National Politics

White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new employer tax credits and other steps to encourage people reluctant to be inoculated to get the COVID-19 vaccine as his administration tries to overcome diminishing demand for the shots. The moves came as Biden celebrated reaching his latest goal of administering 200 million coronavirus doses in his first 100 days in office.

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved
National Politics

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — A very strange thing happened on the internet the day President Joe Biden was sworn in. A shadowy company residing at a shared workspace above a Florida bank announced to the world’s computer networks that it was now managing a colossal, previously idle chunk of the internet owned by the U.S. Department of Defense.

+15
Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit
National Politics

Go forth and spend: Call for action closes US climate summit

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders shared tales of climate-friendly breakthroughs — and feverish quests for more — to close President Joe Biden's virtual global climate summit on Friday, from Kenyans abandoning kerosene lanterns for solar to Israeli start-ups straining for more efficient storage batteries.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News